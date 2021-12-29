Hearts of Oak set to sign Dwarfs captain Dennis Korsah to replace Raddy Ovuoka

Ebusua Dwarfs captain, Dennis Korsah

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to sign Ebusua Dwarfs captain Dennis Korsah to replace Congolese defender Raddy Ovuoka, according to reports in the local media.

Raddy Ovuoka has unilaterally terminated his contract with the defending Ghana Premier League champions earlier this month.



Hearts of Oak is currently in talks with Dennis Nkrumah Korsah to join the club in the ongoing transfer window.



The Ebusua Dwarfs left-back was one of the outstanding players last season in the Ghana Premier League.

Korsah’s performances earned him a call up to the Black Stars B for the friendly game against Uzbekistan.



He has been linked with a move to Ghana Premier League sides Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC during the start of the season.



The Phobians will be hoping to get the left-back to strengthen their squad as they push to defend the Ghana Premier League title.