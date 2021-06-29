Hearts of Oak settle Boadu, Obeng contractual fines to Medeama SC

Hearts of Oak Coach, Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak have transferred an amount of GHS 67,500 to the account of Medeama SC.

The amount represents the compensations of head coach Samuel Boadu (GH¢30,000) and his deputy Hamza Obeng (GH¢37,500).



It would be recalled that both Samuel Boadu and Hamza Obeng swapped Tarkwa for the national capital in circumstances regarded by their former employers as unlawful and thus lodged a complaint against the tactical duo to the Ghana Football Association of which they were slapped with hefty fines for abrogating their contracts unceremoniously.



An act which has been described by the Public Relations Officer of Medeama as painful and disrespectful but it appears the top hierarchy of the Rainbow Club are bent on ensuring nothing disturbs their title chase as they make payments to the Mauves and Yellow to finally bury the hatchet.



The coaches who have galvanized some good aura and restoration of the Phobian pride are on the cusp of ending Hearts’ eleven-year title-less run leading the league log with three points with three games to spare in the ongoing season.

Togbe Afede XIV, board chairman of Hearts of Oak, wants closure on the matter to allow the coaches to focus on the title race.



Hearts of Oak currently sit at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table with 59 points from 31 games.



The Phobians are on course to end their 11-year league title drought with three matches to end the season.