Hearts of Oak should have focused on completing Pobiman Project - Aziz Haruna

Former Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief, Aziz Haruna Futah

Former Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief,.Aziz Haruna Futah, has said the club should have focused on completing the Pobiman Project before cutting sod for the construction of an ultramodern office complex.

Construction works are still ongoing at Pobiman where the club is putting up hostels, pitches and training facilities.



The project is yet to be completed after it started two years ago. According to Aziz Haruna, the club should have prioritised completing the Pobiman Project since they lack those facilities which is key for the club.



“The Pobiman Project should have been completed before starting the Office Complex, he told Happy Sports.

“Hearts of Oak doesn’t have a training pitch of their own. Completing the Pobiman Project will give the team the needed facilities as players will get decent accommodation, pitches to train on and others.



“I believe they should have focused on finishing that project before cutting sod to start the office complex," he added.



The Pobiman Project, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.