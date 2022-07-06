Hearts of Oak should pay GH₵15,000 monthly salary to 'hot cake' Afriyie Barnieh - Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Accra Hearts of Oak win 12th FA Cup

Phobians beat Hunters to win the 2022 FA Cup



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scores match-winner in FA Cup final



Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah is advocating for a better monthly salary for his teammate Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has 5 months left on his current contract after joining the Phobians in 2022 and Accra Hearts of Oak have indicated that they are ready to listen to offers for the youngster.

However, Richard Attah who wants to continue having Barnieh as a teammate has urged the Accra Hearts of Oak hierarchy to pay him a minimum salary of G₵15,000.



“Afriyie Barnieh is the top player in the Ghana Premier League. He is the most important player at Hearts now and to me, he is worth Ghs15,000 monthly."



"I think with his level, that’s the least he should be paid. We need to retain him at the club,” Richard Attah said in an interview with Saddick Adams on Accra-based Angel TV.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has won the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup (twice), Ghana Super Cup, and the President's Cup since signing for Accra Hearts of Oak in 2020.