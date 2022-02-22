Hearts of Oak should use Sulley Muntari to get sponsors - Agyemang-Badu

Sulley Muntari joins Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak’s Sulley Muntari makes GPL debut against Great Olympics



Muntari plays first Super Clash against Asante Kotoko



Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has urged Accra Hearts of Oak to take full advantage of the signing of midfielder Sulley Muntari.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu who played in the Black Stars with Sulley Muntari says Accra Hearts of Oak should use the image of their new superstar to attract big sponsors to the club.



Speaking after the GPL Super Clash, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu stated that the Phobians can make a lot of money from Sulley Muntari which they can use to sign quality players in the transfer window.

“Hearts of Oak should use Sulley to get sponsors so they that get good players from that which in turn will improve the quality of the league. Because you can use Sulley Muntari and will attract big sponsorship from any of the big institutions in Ghana because he is a huge brand,” he said in an interview with Cape Coast-based Ahomka 99.5 FM.



Sulley Muntari signed a one-year deal with Accra Hearts of Oak to end his three-year break from active football.



He has played three Ghana Premier League games for the Phobians and was very impressive in the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022.







