Hearts of Oak shouldn’t have sacked Samuel Boadu - Anim Addo

Sammy Anim Addo GFA ExCo member, Samuel Anim Addo

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Samuel Anim Addo, has stated that it was a big mistake for Hearts of Oak to sack coach Samuel Boadu.

Coach Samuel Boadu was sacked by Hearts of Oak after a two-year stint with the Phobians where he won five titles.

Speaking in an interview, Samuel Anim Addo explained that Hearts of Oak should have kept the coach despite their poor start to the season. He noted that the 37-year-old coach ended the club’s trophy drought and should have been maintained.

“Well, it is not a good one from my point of view because he (Samuel Boadu) has really done well for the club which hitherto struggled for trophies for many years,” he told Graphic Sports.

“Traditional clubs should learn how to maintain coaches to stand the test of time. The most successful managers stay for long,” he stressed.

Samuel Boadu won the Ghana Premier League, two FA Cups, two Super Cups and a Presidential Cup with the Phobians.

JNA/FNOQ

