Hearts of Oak sign New Edubiase midfielder Salim Adams - Reports

Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak are reported to have completed the signing of Salim Adams on a two-year deal.
The youngster joins the Ghanaian giants from Division one side New Edubiase for an undisclosed fee.
According to the report, Salim Adams's capture is a replacement for Benjamin Afutu Kotey.
Contract negotiations between Afutu Kotey have broken down with the midfielder set to ditch Accra Hearts of Oak for a Tunisian club.
Salim has been signed to replace the combative midfielder.
The youngster was a member of the Black Satellites team that won the AFCON U-20 Championship in Benin last year.
Hearts of Oak set to represent Ghana in next season CAF Champions League are in the market to strengthen their squad ahead of the campaign.
