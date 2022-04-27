1
Hearts of Oak sign Salim Adams on a permanent deal

Wed, 27 Apr 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly secured the signing of Salim Adams permanently.

Several reports in the media claim the club is satisfied with the loanee's performance and therefore have tied him down.

According to Phobia News, the young midfielder has signed a three-year deal with Hearts of Oak.

Salim Adams joined the reigning GPL champions on a loan deal from Division One League side, New Edubiase.

Adams has worked his way to be an integral member of the squad being a key in terms of the midfield options.

He has scored four goals since signing for the club in August 2021. His debut goal came in the CAF Champions League playoffs against CI Kamsar, a trademark bullet from outside the box.

Hearts of Oak look to defend the title as they lie fourth with 40 points whiles their sworn-rivals Asante Kotoko tops with 52 points after week 26.

