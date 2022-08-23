Hearts of Oak sign former Paris Saint German youth star Faisal Adam Billey

Player, Faisal Adam Billey

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have signed former Paris Saint Germain youngster, Faisal Adam Billey ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old joins the club from third-tier side Star Wonders FC on transfer deadline day on Monday and is expected to play a huge role in the 2022/23 season.



He penned a four-year deal, keeping him at the Phobians until 2026.



His manager Sabiru Abdul Wakil (ABBA) is very optimistic the stalwart middleman will excel in the GPL. He said;

"He will be a player to watch this season. I won't just say much but time will tell." HE SAID.



The midfielder has previously featured for the U-18 side of French giants Paris Saint Germain where he played an instrumental role in helping them clinch the U21 Tournoi European tournament in 2018.



Hearts of Oak will be looking to reclaiming the league title after losing it to bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko last season and also make a strong case in the CAF Confederations Cup this time around.