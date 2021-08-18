Hearts of Oak snap up highly-rated Benjamin Yorke from Samartex

Benjamin Yorke has joined Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have bagged the signing of highly-rated Benjamin Yorke from Samartex ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Hearts of Oak have been the busiest club in the Ghanaian transfer market having acquired the services of five players ahead of the forthcoming campaign.



The Phobians have added highly-rated Benjamin Yorke to the list after finalizing a GH¢6,000 deal with the second-tier outfit.



Per reports from Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Yorke has put pen to paper on a four-year-contract after passing a mandatory medical examination.

The youngster will however not play any part of the Hearts of Oak’s upcoming CAF Champions League qualifying phase due to the side’s inability to clinch the deal on time before the submission of their final squad-list to Confederation of African Football (CAF).



Hearts of Oak are the sole representative of Ghana in the 2021-22 CAF Inter-club competition after winning the double on the domestic scene.