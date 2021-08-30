Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim wins GPL player of the season

Hearts of Oak star, Salifu Ibrahim

Accra Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim beat off competition from four other players to win the NASCO Ghana Premier League Player of the Season Award.

The former Eleven Wonders midfielder was shortlisted alongside teammate Benjamin Afutu, Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics) and Diawisie Taylor (Karela United) for the award.



Salifu was impressive at Eleven Wonders as he won multiple Ghana Premier League Man of the Match Awards before joining Hearts of Oak in the second transfer window.



The left-footed player joined Hearts of Oak and walked straight into the first team.



He played a key role for The Phobians as they won their first Ghana Premier League role in 11 years.



The 21-year old scored three goals in 33 appearances, winning eight MVPs for his side.



Below are the statistics of the five nominees:



Augustine Boakye (20) – WAFA SC

29 Matches played



09 Goals



13 Assists



07 MVPs



Salifu Ibrahim (21) – Eleven Wonders & Hearts of Oak



33 Matches played



03 Goals

08 Assists



08 MVPs



Gladson Awako (30) – Great Olympics



31 Matches played



07 Goals



07 Assists



04 MVPs

Diawisie Taylor (21) – Karela United FC



31 Matches played



18 Goals



07 Assists



04 MVPs



Benjamin Afutu Kotey -Hearts of Oak



29 Matches played

09 Goals



02 Assists



02 MVPs