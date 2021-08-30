0
Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim wins GPL player of the season

Salifu Ibrahim Untitled232 Hearts of Oak star, Salifu Ibrahim

Mon, 30 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim beat off competition from four other players to win the NASCO Ghana Premier League Player of the Season Award.

The former Eleven Wonders midfielder was shortlisted alongside teammate Benjamin Afutu, Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics) and Diawisie Taylor (Karela United) for the award.

Salifu was impressive at Eleven Wonders as he won multiple Ghana Premier League Man of the Match Awards before joining Hearts of Oak in the second transfer window.

The left-footed player joined Hearts of Oak and walked straight into the first team.

He played a key role for The Phobians as they won their first Ghana Premier League role in 11 years.

The 21-year old scored three goals in 33 appearances, winning eight MVPs for his side.

Below are the statistics of the five nominees:

Augustine Boakye (20) – WAFA SC

29 Matches played

09 Goals

13 Assists

07 MVPs

Salifu Ibrahim (21) – Eleven Wonders & Hearts of Oak

33 Matches played

03 Goals

08 Assists

08 MVPs

Gladson Awako (30) – Great Olympics

31 Matches played

07 Goals

07 Assists

04 MVPs

Diawisie Taylor (21) – Karela United FC

31 Matches played

18 Goals

07 Assists

04 MVPs

Benjamin Afutu Kotey -Hearts of Oak

29 Matches played

09 Goals

02 Assists

02 MVPs

