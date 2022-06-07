0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh recalled to Black Stars squad for Kirin Cup in Japan

Afriyie Barnieh Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been recalled to the Black Stars squad for the Kirin Cup in Japan.

Barnieh was named to the initial 33-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He was left out of Ghana's 3-0 win over Madagascar in Cape Coast, as well as the squad that travelled to Angola for the 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic.

However, Black Stars coach Otto Addo has asked the striker to rejoin the team as they travel to Japan for the four-nation tournament.

Ghana will compete in the Kirin Cup alongside Tunisia, Chile, and Japan from June 10th to 14th.

Black Stars will play Japan in the semi-finals, and if they win, they will face the winner of Tunisia vs. Chile in the final.

The Ghana Football Association says Kirin Cup forms part of the team's preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger
Wealth amassed by Sir John within three years was too much - Obiri Boahen
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Why Tariq Lamptey is not a guaranteed starter for Black Stars
How daughter of exposed man predicted that her father wanted to use her for money rituals
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta
Related Articles: