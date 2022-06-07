Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh recalled to Black Stars squad for Kirin Cup in Japan

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Hearts of Oak Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been recalled to the Black Stars squad for the Kirin Cup in Japan.

Barnieh was named to the initial 33-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



He was left out of Ghana's 3-0 win over Madagascar in Cape Coast, as well as the squad that travelled to Angola for the 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic.



However, Black Stars coach Otto Addo has asked the striker to rejoin the team as they travel to Japan for the four-nation tournament.

Ghana will compete in the Kirin Cup alongside Tunisia, Chile, and Japan from June 10th to 14th.



Black Stars will play Japan in the semi-finals, and if they win, they will face the winner of Tunisia vs. Chile in the final.



The Ghana Football Association says Kirin Cup forms part of the team's preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.