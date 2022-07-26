Hearts of Oak striker Victor Aidoo linked with Samartex return

Hearts of Oak, Victor Aidoo

Hearts of Oak striker Victor Aidoo has been linked with a return to now-Ghana Premier League club Samartex.

According to reports, Aidoo is willing to join his former club on loan ahead of the new season.



He spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Tamale United, where he helped the club avoid relegation.



Samartex were promoted to the top-flight last season and are looking to bolster their squad with players who have premiership experience. They are open to working with Aidoo again.

Over the course of two seasons in the Ghana Premier League, the attacker has scored nine goals.



Aidoo joined Hearts of Oak on a four-year deal from Samartex in 2020.