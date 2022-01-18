Hearts of Oak suspend captain Fatawu Mohammed for two weeks

Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak have announced that captain Fatawu Mohammed has been suspended for two weeks.

The player last weekend was missing from the team’s squad when they hosted and defeated Berekum Chelsea 4-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In a statement today, Hearts of Oak has noted that Fatawu Mohammed has broken terms of his contract. As a result, the player has been slapped with a two week suspension as his punishment.

“We wish to inform fans of the club and the general public that captain – Fatawu Mohammed has been suspended from the senior team for 2 weeks for violating the terms of his contract,” a statement on the Twitter page of Hearts of Oak has said.



The long serving member of Hearts of Oak must now serve the suspension before he will be allowed to return to the first team.