Hearts of Oak take on Bibiani Gold Stars in a friendly match

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giant, Hearts of Oak will this weekend take on fellow top-flight side Bibiani Gold Stars in a friendly match.

The Phobians are currently in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for the second phase of pre-season training.

In midweek, the Phobians defeated Future Stars FC 4-0 in the first match of the pre-season training in Kumasi.

Today, it has been revealed that a second friendly game will be played on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

This has been confirmed by Bibiani Gold Stars in an official post on the club’s Twitter page.

The upcoming pre-season friendly match will be played at the Paa Joe Park. Kick-off time is set at 15:00GMT.



