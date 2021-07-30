Hearts of Oak target Moro Salifu set to join Egyptian club

Bechem United star, Moro Salifu

Bechem United star Moro Salifu is on the verge of joining an unknown Egyptian club in the ongoing transfer window.

The enterprising midfielder has become a subject of interest for several club both locally and internationally after a superlative performance in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.



He scored 7 goals in 24 appearances in the Ghanaian top-flight last season winning 5 man of the match awards in the process.



The Phobians wrote officially to the Hunters requesting for the services of the 22-year-old as they seek to strengthen their squad for the 2021/22 season.

But according to reports, an Egyptian club has tabled a mouthwatering bid in their quest to secure the services of the player at the expense of Hearts of Oak.



Moro Salifu is expected to depart Ghana for Egypt in the next two weeks to put pen to paper.