Hearts of Oak to announce Sulley Muntari's signing today on a year deal

Sulley Muntari is set to join Hearts of Oak

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak are expected to announce the signing of Sulley Muntari today.

The former Ghana midfielder has been training with the Phobians for the past weeks to keep fit.



As Footballghana.com reported on Sunday, the former AC Milan midfielder will sign a one year deal with the capital club.



Muntari has been without a club after parting ways with Spanish side Albacete in the summer of 2019.



This is the second time that the midfielder is training with the Phobians after first training with the club three years ago.

Muntari started his career with the Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving abroad.



He has since lined up for the likes of AC Milan, Sunderland, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Inter Milan, where he won the Champions League.



He was part of Ghana's squad that played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.