Hearts of Oak to arrive in Ghana on Friday after humiliating defeat in Algeria

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Ghanaian champions, Accra Hearts of Oak will arrive in Ghana on Friday, December 10, 2021, from Algeria following their humiliating defeat at the hands of JS Saoura.

The Phobians were battered 4-0 to lose the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs 4-2 on aggregate, bringing to an end their African campaign.



Last weekend, the Phobians won the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium with a dominant performance and should have scored more as they wasted several opportunities.



They were punished on Sunday as JS Saoura drew level in the tie before the halftime break with goals from midfielder Abdeljalil Saad and forward Oussama Bellatreche.



Bellatreche compounded the woes of Hearts with the third goal to give Saoura the lead for the first time in the tie.



The fourth goal will arrive in the 88th minute to end Hearts' slim hopes of scoring a goal which would have sent them through on goal difference.

Hearts' campaign was utterly unimpressive with humiliating losses in Morocco and Algeria. They conceded six when they visited Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League play-offs.



Samuel Boadu's men now have to focus on the Ghana Premier League which they have made a poor start and are languishing at the bottom.



