Hearts of Oak to get GH₵2M in a week

NLA to sponsor Accra Hearts of Oak with GH₵1M
The Phobians are due to receive GH₵1M from the Jubilee House
Accra Hearts of Oak paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo to mark their 110th anniversary
Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak will be two million Ghanaian cedis richer at the end of November 2021.
The Ghana Premier League champions will be cashing out big time after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pledged to help their Africa campaign with one million Ghana cedis.
Akufo-Addo made the pledge when a delegation from Hearts of Oak paid a courtesy call on him on Monday to present the trophies they won in the 2020/2021 GPL season to him.
“Hearts of Oak pays courtesy call to President Akufo-Addo...President pledges GHS 1m support to Hearts,” Accra Hearts confirmed in a tweet.
But Kumasi-based Pure FM has also reported that the Phobians will be receiving a one million Ghana cedis sponsorship package from the National Lottery Authority in the coming days.
NLA has already signed a one million Ghana cedis sponsorship package with Asante Kotoko and the reports state that they will be doing the same thing for Accra Hearts of Oak.
- President Akufo-Addo to give Hearts of Oak GH₵1M for Africa campaign
- Kojo Obeng Jnr to resume training after four-month lay-off
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino mourns the death of Kurt Okraku’s father
- Why Akufo-Addo pledged GH¢1M to Hearts of Oak
- Bridget Otoo launches campaign to raise GH¢1M for Hasaacas Ladies
- Read all related articles