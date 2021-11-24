Hearts of Oak to get GH₵2M in a week

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

NLA to sponsor Accra Hearts of Oak with GH₵1M

The Phobians are due to receive GH₵1M from the Jubilee House



Accra Hearts of Oak paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo to mark their 110th anniversary



Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak will be two million Ghanaian cedis richer at the end of November 2021.



The Ghana Premier League champions will be cashing out big time after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pledged to help their Africa campaign with one million Ghana cedis.



Akufo-Addo made the pledge when a delegation from Hearts of Oak paid a courtesy call on him on Monday to present the trophies they won in the 2020/2021 GPL season to him.