Hearts of Oak to have four pitches ready for use by the end of October

Pobiman 6y Hearts of Oak's Pobiman project

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Four pitches will be ready for use by Hearts of Oak by the end of October 2022, this is according to the board chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV.

The pitches will be at the Pobiman grounds as part of the project to ensure the club boast of needed infrastructure befitting of the club’s status.

Speaking on the progress of work, club Chairman Togbe Afede XIV has disclosed that the club expects four pitches to be ready at Pobiman.

The pitches will include 3 naturally grassed and 1 Astro turf at Pobiman. They are all part of the club’s vision to become a pre-eminent club in Africa.

Meanwhile, the club chairman has also confirmed that the recently commissioned commercial centre of the club is fully owned by the club.

"The Commercial Centre recently commissioned is fully owned by Accra Hearts of Oak,” the Hearts of Oak bankroller said.

He further disclosed that the 4-storey secretariat under construction will be called "PHOBIA HOUSE".

