Hearts of Oak to improve squad ahead of 2021/22 Caf Champions League - Frank Nelson

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson, has confirmed that the club will strengthen their squad for their 2021/22 Caf Champions League campaign.

The Phobians have been crowned the champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with a game to end the season and will represent the country in the Champions League.



Accra Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions after Asante Kotoko's 2-1 defeat to Bechem United over the weekend.



However, Mr Nelson believes if Hearts of Oak’s objective is to dominate in the CAF Champions League adding to the current squad is non-negotiable.



“If we are going to go to Africa we have to do some additions to the team," he said as reported by Citi Sports.



“We also need to do some introductions because we are going to play with big teams."



“We know our boys are very good but at the end of the day, we want to prove that we equally are very good."

“The teams we are going to meet need to know that we are not there just to add up to the numbers but we are there for a reason."



“That reason is for us to do what we have done in the year 2000 and 2004 by lifting the trophies in Africa."



“Certainly we need those game changers and we will bring them into the club."



“We know they are there,” he told Startimes on the sidelines during their coronation," he added.



It is their first league title since the 2008/2009 league season.



