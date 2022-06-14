Hearts of Oak to investigate defeats to King Faisal and Olympic - Reports

L-R Sulley Muntari, Salim Adams, Gladson Awako, Dennis Korsah(in front of Salim)

The management of Accra Hearts of Oak are reportedly set to investigate the club's consecutive losses in the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak are on a losing streak, failing to pick a point in their last three matches.



They suffered a late 1-0 defeat against King Faisal, and another late 2-1 defeat against Eleven Wonders before they got thumped 3-0 by Great Olympics.

According to Kessben FM, the defeat to neighbours, Olympics has raised eyebrows among the management who have decided to probe the team's recent form.



The report indicates that the management had heard about a potential defeat to the Olympics before it actually happened.



The players, according to grapevine, deliberately lost their last two games after head coach, Samuel Boadu allegedly accused them of fixing the late defeat to King Faisal, two weeks ago.



Sports journalist, Michael Akomea tweeted that Samuel Boadu wept and accused his players of match-fiXing after the defeat to Faisal.



“Coach Samuel Boadu crying at Baba Yara Sports Stadium… because he thinks his players played a fixed game… he wants to even quit the job…Wow,” Akomeah tweeted after the game on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Hearts of Oak failed to defend the Ghana Premier League title, losing to their fierce rivals, Asante Kotoko who won it with three games to spare.



The Phobians have had a challenging campaign this season. They currently sit 5th on the table with 48 points and could miss out on a top-four finish with a game left to complete the season.



The Rainbow lads would have to win their final match of the season against Real Tamale United and hope that fourth place Karela United slip up against WAFA.