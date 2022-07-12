0
Hearts of Oak to lose two key players - Report

Frederick Ansah Botchway Hearts 2 Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Frederick Ansah Botchway

With their contract situations much in the air, momentum seems to be gathering in the rumour that Mohammed Alhassan and Frederick Ansah Botchway could be leaving Accra Hearts of Oak.

According to reports in the Ghanaian media, the contracts of the two players end in December and it is unlikely the players will have their contracts extended beyond December and January respectively and the club will have little choice but to sell them ahead of the new season otherwise they risk losing them as free agents next year.

Alhassan joined the Phobians in December 2018 on a 4-year-deal as a free agent having seen out his contract with WAFA. Botchway, on the other hand, joined the club in January 2020 on a 2-year-deal having previously played for Liberty Professionals.

The duo have helped the Phobians win everything there is to win domestically.

