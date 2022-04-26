Hearts of Oak to play FA Cup semi-finals at El Wak

Hearts of Oak

Baba Yara Stadium to host MTN FA Cup final

MTN FA Cup finals scheduled for June 24



Golden City park to host Bechem United-Aduana Stars semi-final clash



The Ghana Football Association has selected El Wak Sports Stadium as the venue to host defending champions, Hearts of Oak's semi-final clash against Dreams FC.



The said fixture, according to the FA, will come off on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Hearts of Oak in their quest to retain the domestic cup beat Sky FC 1-0 in the quarter-finals, whereas Dreams laboured to see off second-tier side, Kotoku Royals in a 2-1 win in Dawu.



In an announcement made by Ghana FA on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the Berekum Golden City Park has been selected to host the second semi-final game between Bechem United and Aduana Stars.



The match is slated for Sunday, May 15, 2022. At the moment, kick-time for both games have not been announced yet.



Winners of both ties will go head-to-head for the final that will be staged at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 26, 2022.