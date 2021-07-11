Hearts of Oak to represent Ghana in next season's CAF Champions League

Sun, 11 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Hearts of Oak have been confirmed as Ghana champions and will represent the country at the next season's Caf Champions League.
It is well over a decade since the Phobians competed in the prestigious competition which they won in 2000.
And this crop of players would be delighted to experience Champions League football on the continent.
The Phobians were confirmed as champions in the penultimate game of the season following their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals.
Their main rivals Kotoko were beaten 2-1 in Bechem to give Hearts a four points advantage with one game remaining.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- 2020/21 GPL: Week 33 Match Preview - Karela vs WAFA
- GPL Preview: Bechem United vs Asante Kotoko
- GPL Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals
- GH¢250,000 at stake if Hearts wins the Ghana Premier League
- Hearts of Oak could be crowned Ghana Premier League champions today
- Read all related articles