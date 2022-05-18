0
Hearts of Oak to send more players on loan to Cincinnati and Hoffenheim

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to ship some of their players on loan to Cincinnati and Hoffenheim to pursue greener pastures when the ongoing Ghana Premier League season comes to an end.

Following the departure of Salim Adams to American side, Cincinnati 2 on loan, management of the club have disclosed their intentions to transfer more players to other clubs.

According to information from Graphic Sports, the club have pencilled down some players for the foreign market.

The news outlet disclosed that a close source at Hearts of Oak said the club have planned to have some players join Salim Adams at Cincinnati.

The source added that Hearts of Oak have struck a deal with Cincinnati and German side, Hoffenheim for more transfer moves.

“We have plans to send more players to both Cincinnati and Hoffenheim and that will also depend on the behaviour of the players because we don’t want to send anybody to go and disgrace the club,” the source hinted.

“Players who come to Hearts of Oak must rest assured that their career will not end at the club when they are committed and hardworking because, with this special arrangement with Cincinnati and Hoffenheim, they could play in either club,” the source added.

Hearts of Oak have a partnership with Cincinnati and Hoffenheim as part of an exchange programme to benefit players and officials.

