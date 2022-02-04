0
Hearts of Oak troll Great Olympics over wrong date for Ga Mashie derby

GPL ES.jfif The match is on Sunday, February 6, 2022 [not 13th]

Fri, 4 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts vs Olympics set for Sunday, February 6, 2022

Fans of Accra Hearts of Oak have taken their regional rivals Great Olympics to the cleaners after they posted a wrong date of their game in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak come up against Great Olympics on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium in their matchday 16 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

However, Great Olympics who come into this game as visitors posted a flier with the wrong date for the match. According to the flier shared by the supposed Accra Landlords, their game against the Phobians would rather be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The flyer which was posted at 7:11 am on Friday, February 4, 2022, has since not been deleted and has garnered a number of comments with the Phobians trolling their neighbours.

Some of the Hearts fans appear to be shocked by the graphics shared by Olympics and have stated that the error is an indication that Hearts of Oak will beat them come Sunday, February 6, 2022

