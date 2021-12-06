2
Hearts of Oak trolled on social media after 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura

Hearts Flowers 1024x1024 Hearts of Oak players, Richard Attah(top L), Daniel Afriyie(bottom L), Isaac Mensah (R)

Mon, 6 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heast lost 4-0 to JS Saoura in the Confederations Cup

Hearts suffer yet another defeat in North African side

Hearts of Oak bow out of the Confederations Cup

Hearts of Oak have suffered trolls on social media following a heavy defeat to JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup(CAFCC) on Sunday.

Hearts could not maximise their 2-0 win in the first leg as they were thrashed 4-0 in the return encounter by the Algerian side.

The Phobians, as a result of the 4-2 loss on aggregate failed to make the group stage.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to react to the heavy defeat. Some, while reacting referred to Hearts' 6-1 loss to Morrocan side Wydad Athletic Club(WAC) in the Champions League in September. They lost 6-2 on aggregate in the said tie and dropped into the CAFCC.

@Flashkojo on Twitter tweeted: "10 away goals conceded in continental football. Awww what is happening to my Hearts of oak"

@niiherbie also tweeted: "Hearts of oak in Africa are just like Barcelona in the champions league in the past few years."

A tweet by @BoyeKweku also reads: "Hearts of Oak should return Nana Addo's money. Upon all this money they went to disgrace us. Ah!From Kofi Nsiah (6:1) to Kofi Annan (4:0). Aba bullshit nso ni"

Here are some reactions











