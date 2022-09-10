Hearts of Oak unveil new kits for 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season

Hearts of Oak unveil new kits

Hearts of Oak will play Aduana Stars on Sunday in their new kits, which were unveiled on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The Phobians' new kits have received positive feedback from fans and football enthusiasts across the country.



Hearts of Oak's traditional rainbow colours dominate the home kit, while white dominates the away kit, with rainbow colours visible as well.



The kits were designed to commemorate the club's 111th anniversary. The club, founded in 1911, will celebrate their 111th anniversary on November 11th, and the unveiling of the kits is the first step in the celebrations.



Hearts will most likely wear their away jersey against Aduana Stars in their Ghana Premier League opener on Sunday in Dormaa.

After a less-than-impressive season last year, expectations are low for the new season. They began last season as league and FA Cup champions, but only retained the FA Cup.



The goal this time is to defend the FA Cup and reclaim the league from bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, but they must be at their best and consistent to do so.



Hearts will also be preoccupied with continental matters, as they compete in the CAF Confederations Cup. Their goal is to advance to the group stage.