Hearts of Oak v Asante Kotoko: Where to watch today’s Super Clash

The Super Clash is the most anticipated league fixture of the ongoing season

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are set to lock horns later this afternoon in a Matchday 30 encounter of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Both teams go into today’s fixture tied on points at the top of the league standings [56 points].



Although two other clubs stand a chance of winning this season’s Ghana Premier League, it is Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko that have the better chance of lifting the trophy.



It is no surprise that as a result, their meeting today is highly anticipated and expected to provide a lot of excitement to fans.



Where to watch:



Die-hard fans of both clubs obviously would want to be at the Accra Sports Stadium to witness this historic encounter.

However, with tickets already sold out, fans will need to look for other avenues if they do not already have a ticket.



Live on StarTimes:



The fixture will be live on StarTimes later today with an hour of pre-match discussion set aside.



The Adepa Channel of the Ghana Premier League broadcast right holders will telecast the match live. If you don’t have the StarTimes decoder, no need to worry, the match can be streamed on the StarTimes App or the web platform for a small fee.



The kick-off for the Super Clash is at 15:00GMT.