Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko (1961 -2005)

Accra Hearts of Oak comes up against Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash

Source: Contributor, Jojo Ephson

Sports researcher Joojo Ephson looks back at SEVEN title-deciding clashes between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

1961/62:Accra Sports Stadium



HEARTS (44pts) - 2(Aggrey Fynn & Amadu Akuse)



KOTOKO (43pts) - 1(Dogo Moro)



1976: Kumasi Sports Stadium



HEARTS(49pts) -2(Peter Lamptey & Robert Hammond



KOTOKO (46pts) -1(Malik Jabir)

The first introduction of "Fearsome 5" squad by Hearts - Ahmed Polo (Dribbling Magacian), Peter Lamptey (Goal thief), Mama Musah Acquah (Bomber), Robert Hammond (Expensive) and Anas Seidu(Thunder).



Kotoko scored first through a controversial penalty kick taken by Malik Jabir, Peter Lamptey scored the equalizer and the winning goal respectively.



Two Kotoko key players (defenders) were wrongly sacked with the accusations of taking bribe from Hearts. They were Kuuku Dadzie,then Black Stars captain and Dan Oppong).



1979: Accra Sports Stadium



HEARTS (51pts) -1(Robert Hammond)



KOTOKO(50pts) 0

1985: Kumasi Sports Stadium



It was the last match of the season.



HEARTS(69pts) -1(Joe Amoateng 44min header)



KOTOKO(69pts)- 0



1989/90: Kumasi Sports Stadium



HEARTS (78pts) - 2(Shamo Quaye & Anthony Tieku)

KOTOKO - 1 (Michael Osei)



*That's the match in which the budding Kotoko defender of Starlets 1989 fame had a career ending injury prematurely and wasn't heard of again.



2004/05 Zonal Champions decider match: Accra Sports Stadium



HEARTS - 1 (Bernard Don Bortey) a banana free kick scored in the 2nd that won the league for the Phobians.



The zonal league was played because of the Participation of Black Stars in the 2006 World cup qualifiers and the Black Meteors for the Athens-2004 Olympics Games, where a lot of locally based players were used by both National teams, so the premier teams were divided into Northern(A) and Southern(B) zones.



Both Kotoko and Hearts topped the respective zones with 29 pts each.

*Asante Kotoko requested a foreign referee to handle the match which the FA heeded and brought in Togolese KOKOU DJAUPE to officiate.



Hearts defender Dan Oppong was sent off in the 2nd half, so Hearts played 10 against 11 and still won.



Now 2020/21 season, Accra Sports Stadium, Sunday 27th June,2021.



Who wins the day?



HEARTS (?)



KOTOKO(?)