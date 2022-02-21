Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko: Five things we learnt

Sulley Muntari tries an acrobatic kick credit: 442

GhanaWeb feature

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko produced a lively super clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



The two most glamours clubs in the Ghana Premier League shared the spoils in the outstanding matchday seven clash. Despite the match being event-filled, no goal was produced.



Here are five things we learnt from the match



Form does not matter



The most common trait of the fixture is 'form does not matter'. The game mostly does not favour the side on form.



Asante Kotoko went into the game from the back drop of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat from their last five matches while leading the table with a 6-point gap.

Hearts, prior to the match had managed 2 wins, 2 defeats, and a draw in their last five game. The Phobians trail Kotoko 12 points and were expected to be crushed.



However, the match turned out to be an even contest.



Boadu-Ogum outclass each other



The tactical battle was squared fairly as both coaches had one half for themselves.



Sameul Boadu masterminded the first half allowing Kotoko to enjoy more of the ball and exploiting their high line with long balls and quick counter.

Hearts created the best chances of the half and hit the post in the process.



The second half, Ogum identified Hearts of Oak's right side as the weakness and thus created the overload for Fatawu Mohammed.



The wingers, mostly Mfegue provides the width and then stretched the Hearts of Oak defence, before moving in field while dragging along Fatawu to create room for the overlapping Patrick Asamah.



Unlike the first half, Kotoko added quick passing and good movement to ensure smooth transition.



Passion for local football



The have been a narrative that the passion for the local game does not exit anymore. The game on Sunday proved otherwise. At the venue, politicians, celebrities and ex-footballers turned up for the match in their numbers.

Among big names that were present include, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Energy, Mathew Opoku Prepeh, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Usif, Ex-Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, award wining musician, King Promise and so on flooded the VIP section.



Richard Attah proves



The Black Stars goalkeeper was the reason Hearts ended the game with a point. Five crucial saves including a point blank save.



Richard Attah despite receiving three consecutive call ups to the national team is yet to make his debut. With the performance on Sunday, he might moved up on the ladder and could be close to a national team bow.



Referee Rustum Senorgbe Gameli



Officiating the biggest game in the league certainly draws more pressure and thus any official appointed for the match is deemed as the very best in the country.

Rustum Senorgbe Gameli showed he is indeed one of the best in the country. He stamped his authority in the game, making sure he is close to every action and was certain and confident about every call he made.



The FIFA referee officiated an controversy free match to the satisfaction of both set of fans as well as the neutrals.



Author: Emmanuel Enin