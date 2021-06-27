Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko: Head-to-Head record

Hearts of Oak take on sworn rivals Asante Kotoko SC in a stern duel on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana's biggest club football match of the season.

The two teams are tied on 56 points from 30 matches at the top of the league table as they both eye the title at the end of the season.



The Phobians and Porcupines are only separated on the league standings with goals difference.



A win for either side on Sunday gives them the advantage in the title race with three matches to end the season.



Here is the head-to-head record between the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana.



Matches played at the Accra Sports stadium including friendlies:

Total matches played - 94



Hearts of Oak wins - 28



Goals scored by Hearts - 98



Asante Kotoko wins - 33



Goals scored by Kotoko - 110

Draws - 33



HEAD-TO-HEAD (League games) since 1958



Total matches played - 107



Hearts of Oak wins - 36



Goals scored by Hearts - 116

Asante Kotoko wins - 35



Goals scored by Kotoko - 125



Draws - 36



