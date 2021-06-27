Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko: Results of last five matches of both teams

The matchday 31 game between the two most glamourous clubs in the country, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko comes off later today, June 27, 2021.
The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium, a game many have touted as a title decider.
Both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko go into the match tied on 56 points.
A scoreless stalemate would see Hearts of Oak maintain their lead at the table.
However, Asante Kotoko will leapfrog their rivals with a scoring draw due to the head-to-head record after playing goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture in February.
Ahead of the game, Footballghana.com takes a look at the last five games for both clubs.
Below are the last five games of Hearts and Kotoko:
Accra Hearts of Oak:
Hearts of Oak 3-0 Liberty Professionals
Great Olympics 1-1 Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak 2-0 Medeama
Hearts of Oak 4-1 Windy Professionals
Legon Cities 1-2 Hearts of Oak
Asante Kotoko
BYF Academy 0-2 Kotoko
Kotoko 1-0 Ashantigold
Inter Allies 2-3 Kotoko
Thunderbolts 1-3 Kotoko
Kotoko 2-1 Karela United
