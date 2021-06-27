Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko: Results of last five matches of both teams

The matchday 31 game between the two most glamourous clubs in the country, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko comes off later today, June 27, 2021.

The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors at the Accra Sports Stadium, a game many have touted as a title decider.



Both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko go into the match tied on 56 points.



A scoreless stalemate would see Hearts of Oak maintain their lead at the table.



However, Asante Kotoko will leapfrog their rivals with a scoring draw due to the head-to-head record after playing goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture in February.



Ahead of the game, Footballghana.com takes a look at the last five games for both clubs.

Below are the last five games of Hearts and Kotoko:



Accra Hearts of Oak:



Hearts of Oak 3-0 Liberty Professionals



Great Olympics 1-1 Hearts of Oak



Hearts of Oak 2-0 Medeama

Hearts of Oak 4-1 Windy Professionals



Legon Cities 1-2 Hearts of Oak



Asante Kotoko



BYF Academy 0-2 Kotoko



Kotoko 1-0 Ashantigold

Inter Allies 2-3 Kotoko



Thunderbolts 1-3 Kotoko



Kotoko 2-1 Karela United



