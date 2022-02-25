Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko shouldn’t be shown live on TV – Kotoko supporters’ chief

Hearts of Oak draw goalless with Asante Kotoko

Christopher Demenya speaks against live telecast of Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko games



Asante Kotoko NCC chairman says live telecast of games on TV deter fans from going to stadium



Asante Kotoko supporters’ chairman, Christopher Demenya has spoken against the live telecast of matches between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



According to the National Circles Committee (NCC) chairman, the live telecast of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko games deter people from going to the stadiums because they can watch the game from the comfort of their homes.



Christopher Demenya made these comments in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM in which he urged the mismanagement of Asante Kotoko to reduce the gate fees now that stadium capacity for games have been increased by the government.

“The reason why fans used to come to the stadium in the past is that TV stations were not many in the country so you are forced to go to the stadium to watch your team. But now when you buy StarTimes, you can get the game watch and that’s one of the reasons why attendance are low at the stadium."



“So we have to make a decision that certain games like Kotoko vs Hearts will not be telecast on TV. In my opinion, these two games should be played without TV COVERAGE so that the fans will go to the stadium for the teams to get more revenue. I’m also pleading with the management of Asante Kotoko to reduce the gate new now that the stadium capacity have been increased by the government,” he added in his interview with Pure FM.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko ended goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Watch the video below from the third minute:



