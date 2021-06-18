Hearts of Oak wants GPL match day 30 game rescheduled

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have written to the Ghana Football Association to reschedule their game against Legon Cities ahead of the Super Clash against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians will play Legon Cities on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 30.



In the letter copied to GHANAsoccernet.com, Hearts of Oak argues that their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko will get enough rest ahead of the big game since they play their league game on Wednesday afternoon thus getting a 72-hour rest whilst they get a 42-hour rest should they play on Thursday evening.



The league leaders are proposing the two games be played simultaneously to ensure the two teams get the 72-hour rest.

The Phobians currently occupy the first position on the Ghana Premier League table after matchday 29 with 53 points.



You can also watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



