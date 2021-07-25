Hearts of Oak wants to win every trophy available - Caleb Amankwah

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah has said that their desire is to win every trophy available this season.

Amankwah scored a superb free-kick as Hearts advanced to the semi-finals with a 1-0 victory against Elmina Sharks at Nduom Sports Complex on Saturday.



"We have discussed among ourselves that we need to win every trophy available in the season and this is one of them so we are well prepared to win it," Amankwah said in the post-match interview.



On his free-kick against Sharks, he added, "It's something I rehearse in training a lot but I don’t get the playing time and opportunity to display it.

"But, when the opportunity came I told them [Raddy Ovouka and Fatawu Mohammed] to allow me to take because I know how to turn it into a goal and they gave me the chance."



Hearts will face the winner of semi-final clash between Medeama and Attram DeVisser.



