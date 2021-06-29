Hearts of Oak were better than Kotoko – Kotoko fan Oppong Nkrumah concedes

Oppong Nkrumah and Sam George at the stadium

Hearts of Oak defeated Kotoko 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium

The Phobians have now moved a step closer to winning the title with 59 points



Oppong Nkrumah has accepted that Hearts were the better team on the day



Ahead of the Super Clash on Sunday, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was one of thousands of Kotoko fans who were buoyant of victory against Hearts of Oak.



Despite Hearts being the superior of the two in terms of form, Kotoko fans were adamant that ‘Accra is our home’ and Hearts of Oak’s nine-game unbeaten run was going to come to an end.



It is with such confidence that the supporters including Oppong Nkrumah stormed the Accra Sports Stadium in their full Kotoko regalia to chant on their club to victory.

But at the end of the game, not only did they lose but they were completely dominated and outclassed.



In the words of the veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah, a known Kotoko fan, ‘it could have been worse’ for the Porcupines.



This admission of Hearts’ superiority on the day is shared by the Ofoase-Ayirebi who in an interview with Kumasi FM conceded that Hearts were ahead of Kotoko in every department of the game.



"Hearts were better than Kotoko, tactically they were stronger they controlled the midfield, they distributed better and took their chance," he said. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is also happy with the level of interest shown in the local game by Ghanaian and has urged all stakeholders to continue playing their role to ensure that Ghana football gets back to the top level.



"The future of Ghana football is bright, we have to keep promoting the game and hopefully we will get a lot more people interested," he noted.