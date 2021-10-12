Hearts of Oak will be ready for Wydad Athletic - Communications Director

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has said that the Phobians will be up to the task in their CAF Champions League game against Wydad Athletic of Morocco.

Hearts of Oak will come up against one of the consistent sides in the CAF Champions League in recent times in the final preliminary round.



The one-time African champions last played in the CAF Champions League group stage in 2006 and will come up against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco who have been previous winners of the competition in 2017.



According to Opare Addo, despite the Phobians' long absence from the competition, it does not give an advantage to the Moroccan club.



He mentioned that Hearts of Oak will be ready for the Wydad Challenge despite their

“Wydad Athletic Club is not bigger than Hearts Of Oak and we will be ready for them in Accra,” Opare Addo told Kumasi-based radio station Sikka FM.



The game comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.



The reverse fixture will be played in a weeks' time in Casablanca.