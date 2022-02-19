Hearts of Oak will beat Asante Kotoko with experienced duo Muntari and Awako - Dong Bortey

Hearts of Oak players

Ghana football legend Bernard Dong Bortey has tipped Hearts of Oak to win the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko in this rescheduled Ghana Premier League fixture to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



According to Don Bortey, Hearts of Oak have the upper hand in this game because of the experienced players in the squad such as Sulley Muntari and Gladson Awako.



“The players should do exactly what the coach wants them to do and I believe with the presence of experienced players like Muntari and Gladson Awako, Hearts is going to win against Kotoko,” the 39-year-old told Bryt FM.

He added, “I will advise Samuel Boadu to remain calm going into this game. I believe him and knows what he can do. I’m saying it on authority, Hearts of Oak will win the game, that’s all.”



The Phobians, defending champions of the league title go into the game to put the brakes on their arch-rivals who have taken a 12 point lead on the table.



Asante Kotoko currently lead the table with 36 points whilst Hearts of Oak is placed eighth on the league table with 24 points.