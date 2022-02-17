Hearts of Oak will beat Kotoko on Sunday – Don Bortey

Former Hearts of Oak player, Bernard Don Bortey

Former Hearts of Oak star Bernard Don Bortey is confident his former outfit will defeat rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter at the Accra Sports stadium.



Hearts trails Kotoko with 12 points going into the Super Clash and has the chance to reduce the gap.



Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, the former Ghana midfielder says his former club will emerge as victors against Kotoko.

Speaking in an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Bryt FM, Don Bortey said, “The players should do exactly what the coach wants them to do and I believe with the presence of experience players like Muntari and Gladson Awako, Hearts is going to win against Kotoko” he said.



“I will advise Samuel Boadu to remain calm going into this game. I believe him and knows what he can do. I’m saying it on authority, Hearts of Oak will win the game, that’s all”



Kotoko sit top of the table with 36 points whereas Hearts occupies 8th position with 24 points.