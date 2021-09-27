Hearts of Oak will beat WAC of Morocco - Enoch Asubonteng

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

• Enoch Asubonteng says Accra Hearts of Oak will make it to the Group Stages of the CAF Champions League

• The Phobians will clash with the Moroccans in the final playoff games



• Two late goals from Kofi Kordzi and Salim Adams ensured a 2-0 win for Accra Hearts of Oak over CL Kamsar



Winger Enoch Asubonteng is confident that Accra Hearts of Oak will beat Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League playoffs.



The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League champions set up the tie with the Moroccans after beating CL Kamsar of Guinea 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians will have to clear the WAC of Morocco hurdle to reach the money zone (Group stage) of the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.

“We've got a very strong team which can go on and on. We've got to make sure we prepare right, go in and get ready for the WAC game. That's what's important and everyone's looking forward to it,” he said.



Enoch Asubonteng believes that Hearts of Oak has the squad depth to eliminate the Moroccans in the two-legged tie.



“We're very confident, full of belief with the quality of players we have. We will go into every game, no matter who we play, ready to be ruthless in front of goal and defend our box as well”.



“We've done well in big games, against big opponents and it's another chance for us to go out there and show what collectively we've got and what we're about,” he told the press.