Hearts of Oak will beat Wydad Casablanca to progress to the money zone – Adjah Tetteh

Hearts will play WAC in Morocco

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Lawrence Adjah Tetteh is confident about the club’s qualification to the money zone of the CAF Champions League.

The Phobians go into the reverse fixture with a 1-0 advantage and will hope for a favourable scoreline to secure qualification to the group stages of the Champions League.



The Ghanaian giants inflicted a 1-0 win over their opponents last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Isaac Mensah’s 41st minute strike was enough for the Phobians to record an important victory on home turf.



The winner of both legs will progress to the money zone whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.

In an interview with Aben FM in Koforidua, Adjah Tetteh commended the team for the superlative performance in the first leg and has indicated the Phobians can progress to the group stages with a little push considering their performance in the first leg in Accra.



“The players did very well in the first leg because everybody was pleased with their performance. They played like a consistent club in Africa so I think they did well against WAC of Morocco”



“Hearts of Oak can make a big impact; you can see they are very determined to make history. I hope the team qualify with ease to the money zone. Should they improve their performance a bit in Morocco they can progress ahead of WAC with ease”