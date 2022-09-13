0
Hearts of Oak will correct mistakes against Great Olympics - Samuel Boadu ahead of Mantse derby

Accra Hearts Oak Coach Samuel Boadu Wins Coach Month Award June 650x450 1 Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu is hopeful that his team will be in a good shape for the Ga Mantse derby against Great Olympics on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The Phobians started their 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to Aduana Stars in Dormaa on Sunday, September 11.

Speaking after the defeat, Samuel Boadu bemoaned his team's inability to take their chances in a game that they dominated.

“It is very bad to lose such a game. My players played very well, they created a lot of chances but squandered them."

“We are not down. We will go home and prepare well so that in the subsequent matches we do well. We are going to correct our mistakes and approach the matches ahead of us differently," Samuel Boadu said in his post-match conference.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics won their opening game in the Ghana Premier League season after beating Bechem United 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

