'Hearts of Oak will defend the GPL title' - Board Member Frank Nelson

Accra Hearts of Oak Board member, Mr. Frank Nelson (M)

• Frank Nelson has said that Hearts of Oak are the overwhelming favourites for the Ghana Premier League trophy

• Legon Cities held Accra Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw game on Matchday One of the 202



• He says the draw against Legon Cities shouldn’t put fear into their fans



Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frank Nelson, is confident that the Phobians can defend their Ghana Premier League title at the end of the new season.



Hearts of Oak broke their eleven-year trophyless seasons under coach Samuel Boadu by winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup in the 2020/2021 football season.

Though the Phobians didn’t start their 2021/2022 campaign on a bright note as they were held to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium by Legon Cities but Frank Nelson believes that they will bounce back to win the league.



He added that the club is not perturbed about the fact that their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko are currently ahead of them by two points.



"If I want to take you back from where we started last season, Kotoko were leading us with 4 points at a point for weeks and weeks and we started very badly but eventually we turned the tables and won the league. So, first game with one point, I don't think it's a reason for our supporters to complain, yes I understand the supporters' anger because they wanted good results and a winning side especially with Kotoko leading us.”



"We are so much focused, there are more games to play, I think we should be patient, we never say die and at the end of the day, we will turn the table, and defend the league,” he told Akoma 87.9 FM