Hearts of Oak will do well in Africa - Samuel Boadu speaks

Accra Hearts of Oak SC won the GPL and MTN FA Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu is confident that the club will make a mark in Africa after winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

The young gaffer will be involved in the CAF Champions League for the first time in his career and admits he has a team that can go far in the competition.



Hearts by winning the GPL are Ghana's representatives in the elite competition.



"This is my first time going to the competition, CAF Champions League, and it is the same for some players too. I promise that we would do well," Samuel Boadu told Pure Sports.



The ex-Medeama SC gaffer revealed the club will augment their squad before the start of the Champions League next season.

"I would want to strengthen my attack going into Africa," said Boadu.



The Phobians have added former Medeama SC striker Isaac Agyenim Boateng to their squad.



"I recommended him to be signed. I know his qualities and I know he would help Afriyie Barnieh to score more goals for the club," he told Pure Sports.



