0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak will dominate Ghana Premier League again – GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Hearts Of Oak CI Accra Hearts of Oak team line up before a game | File photo

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku will dominate the Ghana Premier League soon despite having a dwindling campaign.

The Phobians, who are defending champions of the ongoing Ghana Premier League have been poor.

After 24 matches played, the Rainbow club sit 6th on the league log with 36 points.

However, Mr. Okraku believes fixing the fundamentals just like how the club is doing will guarantee them success in the future.

“I think it is not a problem because we saw what Hearts of Oak did last season by dominating all competitions,” he told GTV Sports Plus.

“They have brought in new players and with the Pobiman project ongoing, I believe in fixing the fundamentals and when you get that rights, you are guaranteed success and that is what Hearts of Oak are doing now.

“I am confident they will dominate just like how they did from the 2000s and last season,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak who are the defending champions of the MTN FA Cup are in the semi-finals of the competition after beating Division One League side, Skyy FC by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium in the quarterfinal games.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead
Related Articles: