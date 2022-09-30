1
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak will not be affected by Samuel Boadu's sacking - Sam Johnson claims

Sam Johnson Ghana Wi Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Sam Johnson

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Sam Johnson has opined that the club will not suffer any consequences for axing head coach Samuel Boadu.

Boadu was shown the exit on Monday, September 26, 2022, after a three-game winless streak in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

Johnson believes that, just as Boadu took over and changed things for the club, another manager can turn the Phobians' current fortunes around.

“I don’t think so, when somebody was sacked he came in and things went well. So he can also go and somebody will come and things will go well but it’s two things, it can go well and it can go bad, that one you can’t take it away from football".

He also advised the club to appoint a manager who is ready for the job.

“They are supposed to plan a long time ago before Samuel Boadu going out so they need to bring somebody who is ready to do the job.”, he added.

Boadu led Hearts of Oak to a defeat to Aduana Stars before drawing with Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko in the first three games of the new season.

He spent two seasons at the club, winning six trophies which include the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Super Cup and others.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Related Articles: