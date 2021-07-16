Hearts of Oak will not go to Africa and make up the numbers - Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak board member, Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson says his outfit will not go to Africa and just make up the numbers next season.

The Phobians were confirmed as champions of the Ghana Premier League last week with a game to spare and will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League competition.



Their triumph in the 2020/21 league season becomes the first title for Hearts of Oak since 2009.



In an interview, Frank Nelson disclosed the rainbow boys has a plan of dominating continental football again and are making plans to make it a reality.



According to him, the club is determined to sign quality players to beef up the squad in making sure that they have a team capable of competing in the Africa Interclub competition.

He insisted they will not go to Africa and just makeup to the numbers and since the club has a reputation as one of the biggest club’s on the continent, they will do everything possible to maintain it.



“If we are going to Africa, we have to do some additions to the team. We also need to do some introductions because we are going to compete with big clubs”



“We know our boys are very good but at the end of the day, we have to prove that we are equally good. The teams we are going to meet need to know that we are not there just to add up to the numbers but we are there for a reason”



“That reason is for us to do what we have done in the year 2000 and 2004 by lifting the trophies in Africa. Certainly, we need those game changers and we will bring them into the club. We know they are there” he told StarTimes.