Hearts of Oak will overturn 3-0 against Bamako - David Ocloo assures Phobians

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Assistant and interim head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo, is full of confidence ahead of the Phobian's game against Real Bamako in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.

Accra Hearts of Oak are hoping to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Real Bamako in the preliminary CAF Confederation Cup, but the Malians are also keen on qualifying after a huge victory in the first leg.



While many Phobians have already given up ahead of the return league, interim coach David Ocloo has stated that they will overturn the scoreline and qualify for the next phase of the competition.



"This is a no-match. I can confidently say we can turn this around. We played well. We created a lot of chances but no clinical. We are going to right the wrongs. They are beatable,” myjoyonline.com quoted David Ocloo.



The return leg of Hearts Oak's CAF Confederation Cup game will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak are reported to have appointed Serbian trainer Matic Slavko as their head coach.



